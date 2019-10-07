Fitzpatrick's Bar & Restaurant announce Halloween 'Scare Fest'

It's a major Halloween outing every year in the area, and this year the Scare Fest in Fitzpatrick's Bar & Restaurant in Jenkinstown looks set to be another major success.

According to Fitzpatrick's on their social media this week: "tickets for the scare fest will be absolutely free! All we ask is that you dig deep when donating to our chosen charity for 2019 - Maria Goretti Foundation."

Tickets will be available from now through to October 24 from the bar.

"Simply ask the bar man and he will give you your tickets from October 25 to October 31. There will be a ticket office outside to collect tickets on the night.

"Please note - Live actors from October 25 to October 31st from 6pm until late. But you can come see the displays from October 4!"

There will also be a fireworks display which will commence at 7pm on Wednesday October 30.