Deaths in Louth - Monday October 7 2019

The death has occurred of Charles McKeown of Rath Abbey, Grange, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully, at his residence. Beloved husband of the late Mary and dear father of Elizabeth and the late Charles. He will be sadly missed by his loving daughter, brother Patrick, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 4pm-8pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday at 10.15am, to St. Mary's Church, Lordship, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lordship Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Birches c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May he rest in peace



