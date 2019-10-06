Dundalk
Four people taken to hospital following car crash in Dundalk
Incident took place in early hours of morning
Four people have been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda following a two car collision at St Helena's Park in Dundalk.
Gardaí attended the scene of a two car collision at St Helenas at approximately 3.40am this morning.
Four passengers in one of the cars were removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
