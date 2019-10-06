Deaths in Louth - Sunday October 6 2019

The death has occurred of Francis Carron of Ramparts, Greenore, Louth

Suddenly, beloved son of Doris and the late Paddy, dear father of Aisling and Conor and loving brother of Mary, Patrick, Caroline, Stephanie, Keith and Olivia.

He will be sadly missed by his loving mother, son, daughter, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and extended family circle.

Reposing at the residence of his brother Keith, Ramparts (Eircode A91 NY82) from 4pm-10pm on Sunday and 2pm-10pm on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday morning to St. James' Church Grange, arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the RNLI.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Dowdall of Smarmore, Ardee, Louth

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Tommy, Kevin and Pearse, daughters Bernadette, Joan and Ester, daughter-in-law Margaret, son-in-law John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Bernadette Farrelly, Devinstown, Lobinstown on Sunday from 5.00 pm to 8.00 pm and on Monday from 12.00 pm to 4.00 pm with removal that evening to St. Catherine's Church, Ballapousta, arriving at 6.30 pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

House private on Monday evening for removal.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Kelly (née Corcoran) of Termonfeckin, Co. Louth and formerly of Donaghmede, Dublin



Peacefully after a long brave battle in Beaumont Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Edward and loving mother of Debbie, Lisa, Adrienne and Eamonn; she will be very sadly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren James, Matthew, Jessica, Gavin, Alan, Daniel and Anabelle, son-in-law Terry, Brendan and Rod, twin sister Theresa, brother Tommy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her son Eamonn’s home on Monday between 7pm and 9pm.

Removal on Tuesday, 8th October, to Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace Church, Raheny, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Thomas King of Summerhill, Louth Village, Louth



On October 5 2019, peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes, Hospital, Drogheda. Thomas, beloved husband of the late Elaine (nee Kelly) and loving father of David, Stephen, Edel and Nigel and grandad of Shauna, Fiona, Alan, Chloe, Emma, Isabelle, Owen, Sarah, Finn and James.

Deeply regretted by his sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughters in law Michelle and Claire, son in law Joseph, brother George, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McGeough's Funeral home, Jocelyn Street from 2pm until 5pm on Sunday.

Removal on Monday to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Charles McKeown of Rath Abbey, Grange, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully, at his residence. Beloved husband of the late Mary and dear father of Elizabeth and the late Charles. He will be sadly missed by his loving daughter, brother Patrick, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tom White of Edgemount House, Jenkinstown, Dundalk, Louth



Late of Whites Transport. Suddenly at the Beacon Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Rose & Pat and recently deceased by his beloved wife Ann (née Brennan).

Cherished father of Patricia, Rosaria and Anita. Tom will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his daughters, son-in-law John, doting grandchildren Alex and Zack, brothers Pat and Kevin, sister Maura Rainey, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and all who knew and loved him.

Reposing at his home (Eircode A91CK09) on Sunday between 12 o’clock and 10 o’clock.

Removal on Monday morning at 11.30am walking to Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Jenkinstown (Eircode A91A583), arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 o’clock. Thereafter driving to Calvary Cemetery for burial.

House private Monday morning please.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe Dixons Funeral Home T 0429334240.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Michael Cooney of Cedarwood Park., Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully in The Louth County Hospital. 4th October 2019. Michael beloved husband of Esther née O’ Neill and dear father of Margaret, Ann, Thomas, Michael, Bernadette, Gerry, Patrick, Eibhlin, Tina, Nigel, Diane, and Mark.

Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law Jim Duffy, Aidan Mc Kenna, Kevin Nolan, Geoff Mc Keown, Jim Stobart, and Robbie Burns, daughters in law Diana, Brónagh, Susan, and Angie, Marks partner Teresa, brothers Danny and George, sisters Lizzy, Bridie, Annie, Kathy and Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm until 8pm on Sunday. House private at all other times.

Removal on Monday afternoon to the Church of the Holy Redeemer arriving for Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

May he rest in peace