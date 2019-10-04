BREAKING: Body recovered from Carlingford Lough after search

Local gardai have this afternoon confirmed that the body of a man in his 50s was recovered from Carlingford Lough today following a search.

Gardaí say they are are not treating the death as suspicious.

Gardai add that a post mortem will be carried out and a file will be prepared for a coroner’s inquest which will be held at a later date.

Local Gardai, members of South Down and Greenore Coast Guard, along with RNLI Clogherhead from Kilkeel and Newcastle are all understood to have helped in the search.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 also took part in the search.