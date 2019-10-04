Angler speaks out about diseased fish in Co Louth

A member of a local anglers club contacted the Dundalk Democrat to speak out anonymously about the diseased and decaying fish in Dundalk’s Castletown River.

The local angler, who has been fishing in the area for a number of decades, told how he was concerned after he spotted “blistered and scarred fish” that were in a “deteriorating state” whilst fishing in the Castletown River.

He had also spotted diseased fish in all of the connecting rivers in Dundalk basin.

The fishing enthusiast told how he was frustrated that “no action” had been taken to inform the public about “potential health risks” after he reported the rotting fish to his local anglers group.

The man explained: “There are anti-contamination procedures being put in place (at the Castletown River), but they are not saying what it is.”

He also revealed that Louth angling clubs were planning to hold a private meeting where members of the Inland Fisheries Ireland would also be in attendance and asked “will the content of the meeting be made available to the public?”

The concerned Louth man added: “There’s no public awareness about this. I really think this should be highlighted. People who are members of local angling clubs and regular people who would be out walking along the river with their dogs and children need to know about this.”

The angler also raised concerns about diseased fish affecting the quality of seafood sold in Louth. He added: “There is a duty of care there to the public. People are entitled to know if there is an imminent danger. There are too many questions and we need answers.”

Last Tuesday, Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach raised the issue Minister Sean Canney in the Dáil. The TD outlined how “large numbers of fish had been found in the Boyne, Castletown, Dee and Fane rivers that appeared deformed or diseased”.

“Fishing and Angling Clubs have sent photos and videos of the fish to Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) but have been left unsatisfied with the responses they have received,” Breathnach continued,

“For now, Minister Canney stated anyone who catches diseased fish should follow normal biosecurity procedures and disinfect tackle, waders and equipment. Anglers are also advised to contact IFI's 24-hour confidential hotline at 1890 34 74 24. I hope this disease is identified quickly and we can stop the spread of this unknown disease.”

Earlier today Breakingnews.ie reported that anglers in the north-east are "terrified" that a "mysterious various" could completely wipe out salmon stocks across Ireland.

The report outlined that the disease "which causes bleeding and skin ulceration on salmon and sea trout" has still not been identified "despite the best efforts of Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) and scientists internationally".

The salmon affected by the disease were showing "signs of bleeding ulceration and haemorrhaging" on the belly of the fish and the heads and tails. In several cases, secondary fungal infections took hold resulting in death.

BreakingNews.ie also reported that anglers across Ireland had been advised by the IFI "to leave diseased salmon in rivers and disinfect tackle waders and equipment" since June.l