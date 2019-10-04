Storm Lorenzo causes damage to Blackrock promenade

Although the fallout from Storm Lorenzo was, thankfully, less than anticipated, the promenade at Blackrock was damaged by the storm system.

This afternoon Blackrock Tidy Towns revealed the extent of the damage on Facebook, saying; "Lorenzo did a bit of damage in the village after all. A section of the revetment on the sea side of the promenade wall has been shifted."

They added: "Louth County Council are investigating what needs to be done to secure it."