Dundalk cinema showing some classic Halloween films this month

Halloween fans are in for a real treat this month as local cinema, Omniplex on the Retail Park in Dundalk, are showing two stonewall classics - Hocus Pocus and Ghostbusters on the big screen.

The 1984 original Ghostbusters will run from October 11 to October 17 and then the Beth Middler-favourite Hocus Pocus will be showing from October 25 to October 31.

These movies are sure to get all local Halloween fans in the ghoulish mood!