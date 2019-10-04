Crime
Gardaí launch investigation after van set on fire in Dundalk last night
Fire services and Gardaí attended the scene
Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred in the Market Street area of Dundalk on Thursday night.
The incident took place at approximately 11pm when a van was set on fire in the area.
Fire services and Gardaí attended the scene and the vehicle removed for a technical examination. No injuries were sustained.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400.
