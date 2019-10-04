North Louth restaurant hosting Halloween Scare-Fest

Want to get into the Halloween spirit? Head out to Fitzpatrick's Bar and Restaurant from this evening to experience their Halloween scare-fest.

Posting an update to their Facebook page this week popular local bar said:

"We are pleased to announce that tickets for the scare fest will be absolutely FREE! All we ask is that you dig deep when donating to our chosen charity for 2019, The Maria Goretti Foundation.

"Tickets will be available from the 4th of October to the 24th of October from our wee bar. Simply ask the barman and he will give you your tickets. From the 25th to the 31st of October there will be a ticket office outside to collect tickets on the night

"Please note - Live actors from the 25th to the 31st from 6pm until late. But you can come see the displays from the 4th!

"Join us for our BIGGEST SCARE FEST EVER!

"Booking your table during this busy time is advised, please call (00353) 0429376193 to avoid disappointment ☎

"See you soon (if you dare..) The Fitzpatrick’s Team"

Watch a preview of the event below: