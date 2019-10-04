Deaths in Louth - Friday October 4 2019

The death has occurred of Celia Corr (née O'Hagan) of Sandfield Gardens’s, Blackrock, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on October 3, 2019. Celia much loved wife of the late Jim and sister of the late Maíre Duffy, Rita Conlon, Dodo O'Hagan, Pat O'Hagan and Tom O'Hagan.

Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 4pm until 7pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday to St Fursey’s Church Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Maura Hardy (née Reynolds) of New Muirhevna, Dublin Road., Dundalk, Louth



On October 3, 2019, peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, surrounded by her family. Maura beloved loved wife of the late Jackie and dear mother of Jane, and sister of the late Simon.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter, son in law Declan Tinnelly, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm until 9pm on Friday. House private at all other time.

Removal on Saturday morning to St. Fursey’s Church Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 11.0’Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Dundalk.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Brigid Kirk (née Reilly) of Woodtown, Castlebellingham, Louth



Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on October 2, 2019. Brigid beloved wife of the late Tom and dear mother of Brendan, Patricia, Barbara, Brian and the late Anthony and granny of Jane, Joe, Hilary, Brea and Moya and sister of Patsy and the late Moya, Nan, Peggy and Nora.

Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother, son-in-law Noel, daughter-in-law Fiona, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home A91 FA48 from 2pm until 8pm on Friday. House Private at all other times. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Michael's Church Darver, arriving for Mass at 11.0’Clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Rita Murphy (née O'Beirne) of Bryanstown, Dublin Road, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Millview Lawns, Malahide, Dublin



On October 2, 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, in her 82nd year. Rita, beloved wife of Bill and loving mam to Patricia, Kathy, Úna and Deirdre.

Predeceased by her sister Deirdre. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, son-in-law Jerry, grandchildren Claire, Tríona, Clíodhna, Aoife, Liam and Diarmuid, brother Patrick, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in St. Mary’s Church, James Street, Drogheda, followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium at 1.30pm.

Family flowers only. House private please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of James Parnell of House 5, Broomfield Gardens, Saint Mary's Drumcar and late of Crumlin

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Sadly missed by his sisters Margaret and Betty, extended family, the staff and his friends in Saint Mary's.

Reposing at House 5, Broomfield Gardens from 5pm on Friday.

Funeral Mass on Sunday morning in Saint Mary's Church, Drumcar at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilsaran Cemetery.

May he rest in peace