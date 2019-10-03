North Louth Seal release event planned for this Saturday

Seal Rescue Ireland will be releasing two healthy rescued seal pups this weekend!

The event takes place this Sunday, October 6 at 2pm in Gyles Quay, Carlingford.

A spokesperson for Seal Rescue Ireland said: "Alfalfa and Shamrock (Shuttlecock) have come through their rehabilitation brilliantly and are now fit, healthy and rearing to go! We hope you will come along help us celebrate and wave them off as they embark on their most important journey yet back into their ocean. Be sure to arrive a little earlier to ensure you don't miss it!"

For more details see: https://www.facebook.com/events/2675358109141912/