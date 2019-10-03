Number signing on in Dundalk falls by almost a third in past three years

The number of people signing on the Live Register in Dundalk has fallen by almost a third since September 2016, according to data released today by the Central Statistics Office.

3,425 people signed on the Live Register in September 2019, this is a fall of 341 (or 9.1%) on the same time last year and is 1,552 (31.2%) fewer than September 2016.

The fall in Dundalk over the past three years is lower than the fall in the State as a whole however, as there has been a fall of 41% on September 2016 in the number of people in the State signing on the Live Register.

Ardee however, has seen an even greater fall in the number of people signing on over the past three years. There has been a fall of 41.7% in the number of people signing on in Ardee since 2016.

The fall in Ardee is also revealing when looked at in more detail, as it can be seen that there has been a fall of 56% in the number of females under 25 years of age since 2016.

In general in Dundalk, the fall in the number of people signing on, is lower than in the rest of the county, in each age group and in both sexes.

The most stark difference in Dundalk is in the number of males under 25 years of age. In the State as a whole, there has been a 40.2% fall in the number of men under 25 signing on the Live Register since September 2016.

This compares to a fall of 28.2% in Dundalk, 38.1% in Drogheda and 39.2% in Ardee.

In County Louth as a whole, 7,436 people signed on in September. This is a fall of 7.7% on the same period last year and is a 34.8% drop on September 2016.