Dundalk filmmaker wins UK Academy Gold Fellowship for Women award

Filmmaker Aislinn Clarke, who is originally from Fatima in Dundalk, has been named as the winner of the second Academy Gold Fellowship for Women grant.

The award is part of AMPAS’ Action: The Academy Women’s Initiative, which was launched in 2018 to support emerging female filmmakers.

Winners are awarded a £20,000 bursary, as well as a year-long mentorship scheme from the Academy. The prize is sponsored by Swarovski.

Her first feature film The Devil's Doorway premiered in a competition at the Seattle International Film Festival, before opening in cinemas across the US in July 2018.

The unsettling film, which is set in a Magdalene Laundry in 1960, has been released in cinemas in South America, and is being distributed across Japan, the Middle East, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia, and across Europe.

The film has also been included in Rotten Tomatoes Best Horror Films of 2018 and has appeared on several critics’ Best of lists.

Clarke, who is a lecturer in screenwriting and film at the Seamus Heaney Centre at Queen's University, Belfast, is already an award-winning film-maker.

Ms Clarke was nominated for Screen International Genre Rising Star 2018 and the Bingham Ray New Talent award at the Galway Film Fleadh, amongst other accolades. She has also been described as a “real genre talent” by Kim Newman of Empire magazine.