'Increased risk' for Louth as Storm Lorenzo arrives

Despite the lower wind speeds and weakening of Storm Lorenzo as it hits Ireland later today, a local weather expert has highlighted "increased risks" for Louth from this particular storm.

Louth Weather explained these concerns on social media this afternoon:

"The timing, in early October, means deciduous trees have still their full cover of leaves. During winter storms they are bare and don't catch the wind like they do at this time of year. This makes them more vulnerable to damage.

"In addition, with all the rain of late, the ground is saturated with water and tree roots do not have as stable a foundation as they would in drier weather."

Louth Weather continued: "The fact that the winds are from the southeast means we here on the east coast get higher gusts. Wind speeds decrease over land as they encounter hills, mountains, buildings, trees, etc. Over the open sea there is nothing to slow them down."

KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE STORM'S PROGRESS HERE