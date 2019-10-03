Dundalk man was arrested for spate of public order offences at family home

Dundalk district court has been told that a 28 year old man arrested for a spate of public order offences at his family home, has tried to give up alcohol since the start of last month, which his solicitor said is at the root of the problem.

Jason O’Connor of Slieve Foy Park, Muirhevnamor was before the court charged with nine offences on five separate dates between January third and July 20th this year.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan noted the accused – who had no previous convictions, had already been given the opportunity to pay money to charity.

The case was put back to November 20th for preparation of a Probation report.