Dundalk man told €500 for victim not enough to avoid jail sentence

A man in his 40s who punched a female member of staff in the face in a local bookmakers, has been told at Dundalk district court that €500 for the victim is not enough, if he wants to avoid a custodial sentence.

Patrick Murphy of Lisheen Park, Knockbridge is charged with assault, trespass and causing criminal damage to a door to the 'staff-only' area at Bar One Racing, Park Street, Dundalk on July ninth 2018.

Sgt. Fintan McGroder told Judge Eireann McKiernan that it is an unusual case as the DPP wanted the original charge of assault causing harm to be withdrawn and directed a charge of assault instead after Judge John Coughlan refused jurisdiction.

The court heard Mr. Murphy had three previous convictions from 2010 - two for public order offences and a third of indecency.

The Defence counsel told Judge McKiernan that Judge Coughlan had indicated a significant sum would be required in order for the court not to deal with the case in a custodial manner and €500 was in court.

The judge who described the sum as "insufficient", said the victim had been assaulted in the course of her work which was 'completely and utterly unacceptable'".

However, she noted it was a section two assault before her and not assault causing harm.

The defence solicitor said his client is unemployed has a drink problem but hasn't been drinking for a number of months in order to gather the money for the court.

Judge McKiernan replied "He's going to have to come up with more".

The victim then asked to speak to the court saying "He scared me so much that I haven't gone back to work".

She added "I didn't want money out of it. I wanted justice for what he done to me".

The judge explained that it was the lesser charge of assault that was before her and it's a criminal prosecution, not a civil matter.

Judge McKiernan said she wanted to monitor the defendant and adjourned the case for finalisation on December 18th for an up to date Probation report to determine if the accused is alcohol free.