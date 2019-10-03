Four men accused of involvement in aggravated burglary in north Louth

Four Drogheda men appeared before Dundalk district court last week accused of being involved in an aggravated burglary in north Louth, the day before.

Karl Vogelaar (27) of Oulster Lane, Drogheda, Jack Gorman (22) of Newtown Meadows, Drogheda and Sean Everett of Hill View, Drogheda and Daniel Clarkson of Whitethorn, Crosslanes, Drogheda – both aged 19, are each charged with the same offence.

It's alleged that they committed a burglary at Tulla, Omeath on September 24th and had with them an offensive weapon - a wheel brace. The court heard last Wednesday Vogelaar, Gorman and Everett each made no reply when the charge was put to them separately after caution shortly before 4 o’clock that morning and that Daniel Clarkson had replied 'no comment'.

Following a contested hearing which was not held in public, Judge Eirinn McKiernan refused Karl Vogelaar's bail application.

His three co-accused - whose bail applications were heard in open court, were all remanded in custody with consent to bail in their own bond of €300 and an independent surety of €1,000 in cash.

The bail is subject to strict conditions including that they observe a curfew, that they stay out of the Carlingford and Omeath areas and that they have no contact with their co-defendants or witnesses.

All four are due to appear before Cloverhill district court tomorrow (Wednesday) via video-link.