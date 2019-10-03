Go ahead given for new petrol station beside proposed Louth GAA stadium

Planning has been granted for a new filling station at Dundalk Retail Park on the Inner Relief Road, following a successful appeal lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

The application made by Petrogas Group Ltd. (t/a Applegreen), sought permission for a new filling station, the service station building of which would contain three food offers, a retail area including ancillary off-licence and a seating area

According to the application, "food offer number three will include a drive-thru hatch facility and will involve hot food for consumption off the premises."

An unsuccessful planning application for the filling station had initially been lodged with Louth County Council in March of this year.

An appeal was lodged with An Bord Pleanála in June and the decision to grant permission with revised conditions was made on September 24.

Among the revised conditions was a direction in relation to planting and landscaping at the site. According to the Direction from An Bord Pleanála, "any tree or plant which die, are removed, or become seriously damaged or diseased within a period of three years, shall be replaced within the next planting season with others of similar size and species.

"A schedule of landscape maintenance shall be submitted to, and agreed in writing with, the planning authority prior to commencement of development. This schedule shall cover a period of at least 3 years and shall include details of the arrangements for its implementation."

There is also a direction that "the development shall not accommodate overnight parking of trucks or Heavy Goods

Vehicles."