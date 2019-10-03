Green Party questions adequacy of flood defence schemes for Louth

The Green Party are calling for an urgent re-evaluation of the current flood defense schemes announced by the OPW in 2018. The call comes in light of the recent report from the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) outlining current and predicted trends for the world's oceans and ice cover.

The report states with certainty that sea-levels are rising and the rate at which they rise has increased in recent years. The report also states that extreme events will occur with increasing frequency and in some cases one-in-a-hundred year events could be expected annually.

"This report should be ringing alarm bells with the OPW and local authorities, not least our own," explained Eoin Daly of the Green Party, "Dundalk and Blackrock have long been recognised as being at risk of flooding, but the current scheme will do little to help matters. The plans used one-in-two-hundred year coastal events as the benchmark, which this report says will become much more frequent, while at the same time making no allowance for mean sea-level rise."

The current flood defence scheme was developed by the OPW over a number of years and identified Dundalk and Blackrock; Carlingford and Greenore; Drogheda; Baltray; and Ardee as five areas in Louth in need of flood defences. The five areas in County Louth are set to cost the taxpayer over €80 million from a €1 billion budget nationally.

Daly concluded: "My colleague Mark Dearey has highlighted before that possible sea-level rise was not included in the original plan. The analyses conducted by the OPW do mention potential scenarios of 50 cm and 1 m rises in sea-level, but this does not appear to have made it into the final plans. What this effectively means is that we are building flood defences we know to be inadequate for future conditions which will have to be corrected in the future at further cost."