Weather
MET ÉIREANN: 'Heavy rain' and 'some flooding' for Louth as Storm Lorenzo arrives
Lorenzo
MET ÉIREANN: 'Heavy rain' and 'some flooding' for Louth as Storm Lorenzo arrives
According to Met Éireann today, Storm Lorenzo will bring "spells of heavy rain at times today and tonight and will result in some flooding."
Along with the rainfall, southeasterly winds will reach speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 100km/h possible, resulting in some disruptive impacts.
KEEP AN EYE ON THE STORM HERE
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on