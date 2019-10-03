Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday October 3 2019

The death has occurred of Jim Smyth of Chapel Street, Dundalk, Louth

On September 30, 2019. Jim much loved son of the late Josephine and James, dear brother of Yvonne Thomas and uncle of Carl Thomas and Maura Maguire.

Deeply regretted by his sister, brother-in-law, nephew, niece, relatives and former work colleagues in Ballymascanlon Hotel.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 4pm until 7pm on Thursday.

Removal on Friday morning to St Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Robert (Bobby) Harris of Drogheda, Louth / Ardee, Louth

On September 30 2019, suddenly in Ardee. Robert (Bobby), predeceased by his parents Norman and Sheila, brother Norman, sister Daphne and nephew Simon.

Sadly missed by his brother Fred, sisters in law Margaret and Cepta, nephew David, nieces Norman and Catherine, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda (Eircode A92XN75) from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock on Thursday evening.

Funeral service on Friday at 10.30a.m in the Funeral Home followed by Cremation in Dardistown Crematorium at 12 noon.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Pete O'Hanlon of Woodview Terrace, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of the late Maura (nee Markey) and dear father of Tina (Long).

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing daughter, son-in-law Declan, grandchildren Kevin, Paul and Craig, Kevin's wife Carol, great grandson Darragh, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter, Woodview Terrace, from 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Friday at 11.30am, to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Lordship Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Marie O'Brien (née Smith) of Drogheda Road, Ardee, Louth

On October 2, 2019, peacefully following a short illness at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Marie will be sadly missed by her loving husband Kevin, daughter Fiona and son Paul, daughter-in-law Annamaria, grandchildren Natasha, Aoífe and Ronan, brother Paddy, sisters Hilda and Phyllis, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Marie will repose at Finlay's Funeral Home, Tierney Street, Ardee, Co. Louth (Eircode A92 EY88) on Thursday from 4pm to 9pm and on Friday from 4pm to 9pm.

Funeral Home Private on Saturday Morning Please.

Removal on Saturday morning walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady Ardee arriving for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Old St. Mary's Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Rita Greene of Singleton Cottages, Mell, Drogheda, Co. Louth



On October 1, peacefully in her 86th year at Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfeckin. Rita, predeceased by her parents James and Theresa, brothers Joe, Paddy and Michael.

Sadly missed by her loving brother Raymond, sisters in law Pauline, nieces Karen and Shirley and her husband Paul, nephew Aidan and his wife Siobhan, grandnieces Ava and Olivia, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock on Thursday and Friday evening.

Removal on Saturday at 11.40a.m driving to St. Joseph’s Church, Mell for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace