BREAKING: Traffic chaos on M1 after collision this afternoon

UPDATE 17.24: Motorists reporting the M1 at Swords is still at a "standstill"

UPDATE 17.15: AA Roadwatch - The collision has been moved to the hard shoulder

UPDATE: Traffic is also slow on the old N1 from the airport heading up towards Swords.

Local motorists are reporting long tailbacks and delays on the M1 northbound at Junction 3 for Swords this afternoon.

According to reports both lanes are blocked following a three-car collision.

Emergency services are believed to be on the way.

The accident is being described as a "bad smash".

According to AA Roadwatch "delays are back to the M1 Interchange".

