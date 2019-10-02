Transport
BREAKING: Traffic chaos on M1 after collision this afternoon
Roads
BREAKING: Traffic chaos on M1 after collision this afternoon
UPDATE 17.24: Motorists reporting the M1 at Swords is still at a "standstill"
UPDATE 17.15: AA Roadwatch - The collision has been moved to the hard shoulder
UPDATE: Traffic is also slow on the old N1 from the airport heading up towards Swords.
Local motorists are reporting long tailbacks and delays on the M1 northbound at Junction 3 for Swords this afternoon.
According to reports both lanes are blocked following a three-car collision.
Emergency services are believed to be on the way.
The accident is being described as a "bad smash".
According to AA Roadwatch "delays are back to the M1 Interchange".
AA ROADWATCH: There is a collision on the M1 northbound just after Junction 3 Swords blocking the right and middle lanes. Delays are back to the M1 Interchange
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on