Dundalk's Sixling Gin named as Best Distilled Gin in Ireland

Dundalk business Sixling Gin recently took home two awards at the Irish Gin Awards 2019 for their product which is the only cloudberry-infused gin available in Ireland.

Local husband and wife team Tom Grills and Nicola Grills, a former hedge fund manager and a primary school teacher respectively, launched their product back in August 2018 and the business has gone from strength to strength since then.

The business owners said: “We are thrilled to announce that we have won both Gold and Silver medals at the 2019 Irish Gin awards! We are the Gold Medal Winner in the Distilled Gin of the Year category and the Silver Medal Winner in the Gin Newcomer of the Year category.

"Thanks to the judging panel, The Irish Gin Awards and to everyone who has supported us in our first 12 months! We were delighted just to be selected as finalists with such strong competition in our categories - to come away with gold and silver is the icing on the cake!"