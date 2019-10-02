Border Communities Against Brexit invite Louth locals to public meeting

The Border Communities Against Brexit community group, which has over 15,000 followers on Facebook, is inviting people from Louth to join them for a public meeting regarding a hard border on Saturday, October 12.

The meeting will take place in Tí Chulainn in Mullaghbawn in Co Armagh from 7:30pm. An exhibition will also be held from 5pm that day.

Speakers include "farmers and residents for demilitarization 25 years on" and music will be performed by the Armagh Bandits.

A spokesperson for the meeting said: "Time to let your voice be heard, Border Communities Against Brexit is a people's movement to say No to any type of Border on this island, so let's hear from the people of the Border Communities. Come along and let your voice be heard."

For further details see: https://www.facebook.com/bordercommunitiesagainstbrexit/