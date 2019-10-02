Dundalk parents call on Minster of Education to act to 'save Irish medium education' in county

Parents of students at Coláiste Lú in Dundalk have presented a petition to Minister of Education Joe McHugh at the Dáil in Dublin today, calling on him to "take action to save Irish medium education in Co Louth."

The petition states that the school is "on the point of collapse" due to what they believe is the downgrading of the Irish language in the school.

"There is a very real risk that it (Coláiste Lú) will have ceased to exist by the end of October 2019, as a result of having no pupils. Time is of the absolute essence," the petition stated.

"If you do not take action, we will not be taking our children out of school again to highlight these broken promises. We have neither the time, nor the energy, to fight against an uncaring system."

Louth TD Declan Breathnach added his support to the protest.

"A solution needs to be arrived at to ensure an Irish stream is grown not just in Coláiste Lú but across County Louth. I have requested a cross-party meeting with Minister for Education Joe McHugh to resolve this issue.”