Cllrs call for Louth County Council to reduce the use of pesticides to manage weeds

Councillor Erin McGreehan has called for Louth County Council to purchase weed removal machinery to reduce the use of pesticides.

At the Dundalk Municipal Meeting held on Tuesday, October 1, Cllr McGreehan requested that the Council re-examine the weed control processes.

She stated: "We are all aware of the growth of weeds along our footpaths and pavings. They are unsightly however currently the way the Council deals with the problem is to spray them with pesticides, which only kills them and often the council does not have the resources to go back and remove the dead weeds."

However, according to the North Louth Councillor, there is machinery that can effectively remove weeds and overgrown turf edges on pavements and paths.

McGreehan added: "The Council should be looking into more sustainable ways to deal with common problems such as weeds. There really is no need to be using harmful pesticides when there is a more effective, environmentally-friendly and more sustainable way to deal with this problem."