Cllr McGreehan calls for purchase of machinery to reduce use of pesticide by Louth County Council

Dundalk Carlingford councillor Erin McGreehan has called on Louth County Council to examine her proposal of purchasing machinery, as a more environmentally friendly and sustainable way of removing weeds in the county.

Cllr McGreehan made the request at the October Dundalk Municipal District meeting in the Town Hall on Tuesday evening (yesterday), where she requested that the Council re-examine the weed control processes.

The Fianna Fáil councillor stated that: "we are all aware of the growth of weeds along our footpaths and paving’s, they are unsightly - however currently the way the Council deals with the problem is to spray them with pesticides, which only kills them and often the council does not have the resources to go back and remove the dead weeds."

According to Cllr McGreehan there is machinery that can effectively remove weeds and overgrown turf edges on pavements and paths.

Cllr McGreehan said that the Council should be "looking into more sustainable ways to deal with common problems such as weeds.

"There really is no need to be using harmful pesticides when there is a more effective, environmentally friendly and more sustainable way to deal with this problem", she added.