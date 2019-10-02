MET ÉIREANN: Wind and rainfall warnings for Louth as Lorenzo set to hit

Met Eireann have this morning issued a Status Yellow wind and rainfall warning for Louth for Thursday night until Friday morning.

According to Met Eireann "Southeasterly winds later veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds 50 to 65km/h with gusts to 100km/h resulting in some disruptive impacts."

There is also a Status Yellow Rainfall warning in place with "spells of heavy rain (in excess of 50mm in parts of the west and northwest) which will result in some flooding."

The warning is valid from Thursday at 9 a.m. to Friday at 9 a.m.

