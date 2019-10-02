Dundalk's David Keenan to take up artists residency in New York venue

Dundalk singer David Keenan is due to take on a week-long residency at the Irish Arts Centre on 553 West 51st Street, New York from October 22 to 25.

Since breaking onto the scene in 2015 in a viral YouTube performance from a Dundalk taxi, David Keenan’s soaring vocals, ferocious musicality, and charismatic stage presence have vaulted him into “must-see” status, from Dingle’s legendary Other Voices festival to SXSW, to opening gigs for Hozier and Glen Hansard.

Following two sold-out solo shows last February, Keenan returns for his third engagement at Irish Arts Center: a week-long residency with a powerhouse seven-piece ensemble that will feature Gavin Glass, guitar and keys, Graham Hopkins, drums, Harry Hoban, guitar and keys, Gar Kane, bass, Gareth Quinn Redmond violin, Claire Kinsella (Lemoncello) cello,

and Laura Quirke (Lemoncello) guitar.



October 22–25 at 8pm. Tickets are $36 general and $29 for members.