LATEST: Expected time of Storm Lorenzo arrival across Louth

According to local weather expert Louth Weather, Storm Lorenzo, which is due to strike close to Western shores on Thursday evening, will track through Louth on Friday morning, with current projections suggesting a time of around 7am or 8am.

"(There is) very much agreement that the storm will track up to the west of Ireland before taking an east or southeast track over the country, passing over the Louth area Friday morning. However the storm will be in it's final stages by then so the strength of the winds may not be as strong as initially expected."

