Picture of new customs cars heading to Dundalk causes concern

A picture posted by anti-Brexit group Border Communities Against Brexit on their Facebook page today, which shows a lorry load of new customs cars arriving in Dundalk, has caused concern.

A spokesperson for the group, speaking to the Irish Times said: “This is another example of how the Irish Government are preparing for Brexit.

“Border communities need to be told now in clear and uncertain terms what the Border will look like following a no deal.

“It’s certain that the Irish Government will be bound to follow EU rules pertaining to managing a Border with a third country.”