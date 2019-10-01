Diseased and deformed fish found in Co. Louth to be discussed in Dail

The large numbers of diseased and deformed fish found in the rivers Castletown, Boyne, Fane and Dee in Co. Louth will be discussed in the Dáil today under Topical Issues.

The issue is being raised with the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment by Deputy Declan Breathnach.

Topical Issues are scheduled for discussion today from 17.17pm to 18.05pm.

It’s one of the Topical Issues, selected by the Ceann Comhairle, for consideration today.

The Deputy has 4 minutes to make an initial statement and the Minister/Minister of State has 4 minutes to reply.

The Deputy has 2 minutes for a supplementary statement and the Minister/Minister of State has 2 minutes for a concluding statement.

https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/oireachtas-tv/dail-eireann-live/