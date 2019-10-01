Dundalk parents to meet Minister of Education in bid to 'save Irish medium education' in town

Parents of students at Coláiste Lú in Dundalk are set to meet Minister of Education Joe McHugh in the Dáil tomorrow in a bid to "save Irish medium education in the town".

According to a statement released by the parents council at the school, they feel that the Louth/Meath Education Training Board (LMETB) have "no sense of urgency about the issues affecting their children’s education and that institutional bureaucracy was being used to lengthen the process to wear down parents, while at the same time instituting policies and operational changes to the detriment of future provision of Irish medium education."

The protests by parents at the school are now entering their fourth week and the Coláiste Lú Parents Council says parents are "at their wit's end".

"They believe the school and its prospects are now terminally damaged. We are planning to take our children out of school one more time on Wednesday October 2 in order to bring them to the Dáil to publicise our plight.

"We would like to ask the Minister if any of the reported initiatives being discussed by officials in the Dept. of Education to bring about a successful solution are feasible; that they are rapidly approved and implemented without delay."

The statement goes on to say that agreed mediation talks between the parents and LMETB have not taken place as of yet.

"At the meeting with LMETB, parents had requested mediation talks to be immediately commenced, with urgency, to see if anything could be agreed as a satisfactory way forward. It was only following a meeting with a local TD, September 27, that LMETB responded to parents’ formal request for mediation. Whilst advising that LMETB would agree and pay for a mediator; nothing had commenced, and it would be an indeterminate number of weeks before a process would be put in place. Any further meetings with parents were to be postponed."

The statement also contends that the ongoing dispute has impacted the very future of the school.

"These actions have led to a continued exodus of pupils. As of September 27 parents estimate that there are now only circa 45 pupils enrolled. More pupils are almost certain to follow. As previously reported, no enrolment applications are expected for next year."