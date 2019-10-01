Nine Louth Youth Groups to showcase artworks in Basement Gallery

On Wednesday, October 2, at 7pm, in the Basement Gallery at An Tàin Arts Centre a variation of artwork from young people across nine youth projects will be on display to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the PEACE IV funded Anticlockwise programme.

Head along to the exhibition and help to celebrate the achievements of 132 young people from Dundalk, Drogheda, Ardee, Omeath, Meigh and Killean.

We acknowledge the support of Louth County Council. Anticlockwise programme is a project by the European Union's PEACE IV programme, managed by one special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).