LATEST: Met Éireann issue advisory ahead of Storm Lorenzo arrival

Met Eireann have this afternoon issued an advisory claiming there is a "high probability" that Storm Lorenzo will track close or over Ireland on Thursday.

The also advised that warnings will be issued in due course.

On their website, the national weather forecast service said:

"There it a high probability that Storm Lorenzo will track close to or over Ireland later on Thursday and early Friday, giving high seas, severe winds and heavy rain.

"Warnings will be issued Wednesday morning."