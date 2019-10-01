Carrickmacross install Ireland's first reverse vending machine

Carrickmacross has installed Ireland's first reverse vending machine in a bid to encourage people to recycle their plastic waste instead of littering.

The vending machine, which was officially open for business at the Market Square Shopping Centre, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan yesterday, pays for your plastic bottles.

The machine has a database of thousands of bottles that it can identify and it gives customers a 10c voucher for every bottle recycled. The voucher can then be redeemed in the local supermarket.

The treasurer of Carrickmacross Tidy Towns, Brenda McGuigan, told RTÉ's Morning Ireland yesterday that she hopes that the initiative could be rolled out across the country if it proved successful.

Ms McGuigan also explained that a committee member had brought back the idea from Germany where they had been operating a similar system since 2003. The machines are also in use in Canada and China.

The Carrick scheme is being sponsored by Shabra plastics and Quinn Packaging and expects to operate for at least a year.

Ms McGuigan said that the plastics will be processed and made into packaging which will be used locally.