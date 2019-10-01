Aspiring Dundalk player ready for football selections

Even as an 8-year old, David O’Hare got his love for the game of football from his dad Tony O’Hare, a talented player himself.

Now, at 19 years of age, David is faced with an exciting prospect: for the first time he will have the opportunity to try out for a disability specific team.

David has Down syndrome and is a member of St Therese Special Olympics Club. He trains weekly with Coach Sean from Dundalk Special Olympics Club and is hopeful at the prospect of wearing Ireland’s green jersey at the upcoming Trisome Games in 2020.

The 2020 Trisome Games takes place in Turkey - hosting teams of athletes with Down syndrome from over 50 countries in 8 sports and Ireland would like to enter an Irish team to experience the global stage. The 2016 Trisome Games in Florence, Italy was an extraordinary display of skill and talent on the field and built lasting worldwide friendships in a fun-filled atmosphere off the field.

First ever team selections for players with Down syndrome in Ireland will commence this October. This is a milestone for sport development in Ireland and the result of 18 months of deliberations between the FAI, Down syndrome Ireland and Tsenya, who creates awareness around sport for Down syndrome.

“Although our players enjoy taking part in training and matches for players with pan-disabilities, they are also entitled to measure their skills against their peers. This is very important for social, functional and skills development at any level of a player’s career,” says Tessa van Heerden from Tsenya.

David will travel from Dundalk to Malahide United on 7 November to showcase his skills. He calls upon his fellow football players with Down syndrome from around the country to attend their nearest Talent day in Dublin, Galway, Cork or Waterford, to help build a team for Turkey.

According to David’s mom Caroline, this would be a great opportunity, seeing that persons with Down syndrome have additional functional disability.

“David loves to better his skills and he will now participate against peers who all experience the same advantages and disadvantages”.

Join David at the try-outs – you might just earn a spot on the team to represent Ireland.

For more information, contact Tessa tessa.tsenya@gmail.com

See here for more information