Deaths in Louth - Tuesday October 1, 2019

The death has occurred of Christy Woods of O'Hanlon Park, Dundalk, Louth

On Monday September 30, 2019, peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Christy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Maura (née McGuirk) son Bobby, daughters Christina Murden, Andrea O'Hare, Mellissa Farrell and Olivia McGee, daughter in-law Elizabeth, sons in-law David, Paul, John and Paul, grandchildren Peter, Christopher, Debbie, Kim, Carlann, Jordan, Saoirse, Keadie, Carl, Sean, Aaron, Grainne, Teagan, great-grandaughter Brooke, Peters wife Paulina, brothers in-law Patsy McGuirk and Tom Carroll, sister in law Ann, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence, O'Hanlon Park, from Tuesday morning 11am to 8pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, proceeding on foot to Saint Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary Tuite (née Farrell) of Eastham Park, Bettystown, Meath / Dublin / Dundalk, Louth



Late of Gardiner Street, Dublin. Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Beloved wife of the late James (formerly of Dundalk) and dear mother of Valerie, Geraldine, Billy, Brian and Raymond.

She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Esther, brothers Seamie and Paddy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Theresa and Rosheen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Dundalk from 3pm to 7pm on Tuesday.

Cremation will take place in Dardistown Crematorium on Wednesday afternoon at 3pm.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Cissie) Robertson (née Tyndall) of Dundalk, Louth / Newtownmountkennedy, Wicklow

Peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Co. Louth. Beloved wife of the late George Robertson (Died 1988).

Predeceased by her sister Jane Tyndall. Deeply and deservedly missed by her loving sons William, Robert and Gordon, daughters-in-law Hilary and Denise, her adored grandchildren Simon, Ian, Kim, Rebecca and Janice in Heaven.

Her precious great grandchildren Conor, Dylan and Finn, nephews, nieces, cousins and all her relatives and many friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Patrick Murray and Son's Funeral Home, Main Street Newtownmountkennedy (A63X456) on Tuesday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Joseph's Church, Main Street, Newtownmountkennedy.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in Kilmurray Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society. Donation box at Funeral Home and Church.

Elizabeth's month's mind Mass will be celebrated in St. Nicholas' Church, Bridge Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth on Sunday 27th October at 10.30am.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary Jo O'Shaughnessy of St Catherine’s Nursing Home, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick and formerly of Knocknadiha, Tournafulla, Co. Limerick and Drogheda, Co. Louth



On Sunday Septemeber 29, 2019 in the care of the nurses and staff of St. Catherine’s Nursing Home.

Mary Jo, former Assistant Matron, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda is predeceased by her sister Joan Roche and brother Michael O’Shaughnessy and is very sadly missed by her brother Patrick, sisters Peggy Guye and Teresa Guiney, brother-in-law Pat Roche, nieces Marie, Bernadette, Elizabeth, Catherine, Mary and Anne, nephews Tom, Michael and Tom, grandnieces, grandnephews, and all her friends.

Reposing at Roche’s Funeral Home, Tournafulla on Tuesday from 6.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to St. Patrick’s Church Tournafulla.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00 a.m. Burial afterwards in Tournafulla Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Dermot O'Callaghan of “Liesel“, Rock Road, Blackrock, Co. Louth and formerly of Red Barns Road, Dundalk



On September 29, 2019. Dermot much loved husband of Marie née Mc Donnell, dear father of Fergus, Louise, Sarah, Helen, and the late Tom, grandad of Meadhbh, Caoimhe, Neil, Sam, Conal, Saorla, Sarah, and Tom and brother of Anne, Breda, Pat, Felix, and Jim, and the late Peter and Billy.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Brendan and Dec, daughter-in-law Sinead, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his home from 3pm until 8pm on Tuesday. House private at all other times.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for Mass at 11.0’Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Martin Mc Mahon of Church Street, Drogheda, Louth



On September 29, 2019, suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Martin, beloved husband of the late Gena. Sadly missed by his brothers Jim and Peter, sisters Kathleen and Breanán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 4pm until 8pm on Tuesday evening.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Nicholas Mc Leer of Castlecoo Hill, Clogherhead, Louth



Suddenly in his 87th year. Sadly missed by his loving wife Colette (nee Mc Mahon), sons Brian, Brendan and Philip, daughters Ann (Mc Evoy) and Angela (Purcell), sons-in-law Jerome and Andrew, daughters-in-law Vincentia (Campbell) and Amy (Liu), grandchildren Helen, Anna, Kieron, Stephen, Paul, Liam, Alex, Sean, Hazel, Rebecca, Fionn and Mikaela, sister Rita Byrne (Manchester), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of his daughter Ann and son in law Jerome, Duffsfarm, Termonfeckin, from 5pm until 9pm on Tuesday and from 2pm until 9pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday to St. Michael’s Church, Clogherhead, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Denis’ Cemetery, Clogherhead.

House private on Thursday morning, please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Charles (Charlie) Durnin of High St., Bessbrook and formerly Fr Murray Park, Dundalk



Peacefully on September 29, 2019 at Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved father of Laurence, Marie, Diane, Barry, Veronica and Michael, husband of Mary, loving grandfather of Ryan, Niamh, Matthew, John, Ben, Sarah, Aimee, Barry and Erin. Dearest brother of Thomas, Gerry, Marie and Veronica and father-in-law of Anthony and Enda.

Charlie’s remains will repose in Mallon’s Funeral Home, The Gatehouse, Mill Rd, Bessbrook Monday, 30th September, from 6pm to 10pm and Tuesday 11am to 3pm and 6pm to 10pm.

Leaving at 10:20am on Wednesday for 11am Requiem Mass in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Bessbrook. Interment in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, nieces, nephews, friends and the entire family circle.

St Pio of Pietrelcina, pray for him.

Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

Enquiries to Daniel Mallon Funeral Director, The Gatehouse, Mill Rd Bessbrook - tel 0772 5030068 / 028 30838477.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Maeve Cudden (née Harmon) formerly of Drogheda Road, Duleek, Co. Meath and Gormanston Wood Nursing Home



On September 29, 2019, Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Maeve, beloved wife of the late Paddy and mother of the late Raymond.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Dolores, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda from 5 o’clock tomorrow, Tuesday, with removal at 6.30pm arriving to St. Cianan’s Church, Duleek for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Duleek.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary Boyle (née Heeney) of Oulster Lane, Drogheda and formerly of Scarlet Street, Drogheda, Louth



On September 30, 2019, peacefully in Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfeckin. Mary, beloved wife of the late Frank. Sadly missed by her loving nieces Elizabeth and Kathleen, nephews John, David, Robert and Paul, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 5pm until 7pm on Wednesday evening.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace







