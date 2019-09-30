Dromiskin wins Waste Prevention Award at National Tidy Towns competition

Another Louth town has been commended in the National Tidy Towns Awards 2019.

At a ceremony held in Dublin today, Dromiskin won the National Waste Prevention Award.

The village is also now just three marks away from a bronze medal.

Announcing their delight at the win on Facebook a spokesperson said: "Up 12 marks!!! Won National Waste Prevention Award!! Now 3 marks off a bronze medal!! Good day for Dromiskin!!

"Congratulations to our neighbours Blackrock — Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town!! We knew they were simply the best now the whole country knows it!!!"

Earlier today Blackrock won in the Best Small Town category in National Tidy Towns Awards.