Roads

BREAKING: Incident on M1 in Louth causing delays this afternoon

Transport

David Lynch

Reporter:

David Lynch

BREAKING: Incident on M1 in Louth causing delays this afternoon

BREAKING: M1 incident in Louth causing delays this afternoon

 

 

 

UPDATE 17.35: Vehicle fire cleared; long delays remain.

According to reports this afternoon, what is being described as a "bad accident" on the M1 motorway northbound just past the toll booth at Drogheda is causing significant delays.

It is understood a vehicle is on fire.

With the heavy rainfall this afternoon, drivers are advised to take care.