BREAKING: Incident on M1 in Louth causing delays this afternoon

BREAKING: M1 incident in Louth causing delays this afternoon
UPDATE 17.35: Vehicle fire cleared; long delays remain.
According to reports this afternoon, what is being described as a "bad accident" on the M1 motorway northbound just past the toll booth at Drogheda is causing significant delays.
It is understood a vehicle is on fire.
With the heavy rainfall this afternoon, drivers are advised to take care.
