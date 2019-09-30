Crime
Louth gardai issue appeal after criminal damage at historic abbey
Gardai in Ardee are today issuing an appeal for witnesses and information regarding a series of criminal damage incidents which took place at the historic St Mary’s Abbey in Louth Village.
It is understood the incidents occurred between the start of August 2019 up to now.
Anyone with information is advised to phone Ardee Garda station at 0416871137.
