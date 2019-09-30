MET EIREANN: 'Very dangerous sea conditions' for Louth when Hurricane Lorenzo strikes

Despite the uncertainty of the predicted path of Hurricane Lorenzo, Evelyn Cusack of Met Eireann has said that no matter what happens it will "produce very high swell around our shores, so for Wednesday and Thursday in particular - very dangerous sea conditions around our shores."

Met Éireann, the UK Met Office and the US National Hurricane Center are holding daily conference discussions in relation to the storm.

Ms Cusack was speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

She added that the hurricane system could join with a "large area of low pressure over Iceland and move to the northwest of Ireland, bringing tropical air on Thursday, or it could track more to the Bay of Biscay and produce heavy winds and rainfall."