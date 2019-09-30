Louth highest region for per capita spend on emergency health care in Ireland

Per capita spend on GPS, ambulances, emergency departments and local injury units has been examined in a new study published by Trinity College Dublin and University College Cork. In the study per capita healthcare spending was recorded per county and per region.

The study found that spending on urgent and emergency care in Ireland greatly differed depending on the region.

Co Louth topped the table coming in with €207 being spent per capita on urgent and emergency care. The research found Wicklow received less than a quarter of his with just €46 per capita.

Researchers concluded that hospital emergency care resources were "highly-skewed" to the North-East area and less towards the South and Mid-West regions.

There was also a high spend on ambulances per capita in Co Louth with a high of €152 compared with a spend of just €13 in Monaghan. There was also €17 spent per capita in Meath and just over €71 in Roscommon.

The authors of the study also concluded that the results showed "inequalities" in "overall resource allocations" and that there were "notable differences in the utilisation of hospital-based emergency care resources at the regional level".