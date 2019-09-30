Louth sees slight fall in homeless figures

Louth has seen a slight fall in the number of people accessing local authority managed emergency accommodation, according to the August Homeless Report just released by the Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government.

170 adults accessed Louth County Council managed emergency accommodation in August, a fall of 10 on the record high recorded in July.

The only counties in Ireland which reported higher numbers are Dublin, Kildare, Cork, Limerick and Galway.

The Homelessness Report, places Louth in the North East region along with Monaghan and Cavan.

Monaghan recorded one person homeless, the same as in July, and Cavan recorded eight, up from six in July.

19 families presented as homeless in the North East in August, the same as recorded in July.