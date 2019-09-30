Retired Garda believes Ciara Breen remains could still be found in Dundalk bog

In an interview with the Journal.ie, retired Garda detective Pat Marry has said that he still believes missing girl Ciara Breen's remains could still be found in Balmers Bog in Dundalk.

The bog was searched by gardai in 2015, however Mr Marry explained that at that time they only had the resources to search a two acre area of the 17 acre site.

Ciara was 17-years-old when she went missing in 1997. The chief suspect in the case Liam Mullen - who was never charged and died two years ago - maintained his innocence.

Speaking to the Journal.ie, Mr Marry said: “I had enough sightings of him with her on the night down near the bog and he had made comments to people about her being in the bog over the years. So we felt she was in there.

“We were really up against it but we kept going all the same. We didn’t find anything but I think we were so close. It doesn’t mean she wasn’t there. It’s a 17 acre site and we only had enough finance to search two acres. We worked out which two acres were the most likely.”

Mr Marry added: “That’s one that sticks with me because if we had found a bone or even a fingernail we would have had enough to charge him. That’s how close we were to solving it. He’s dead now, but it could still be solved.”