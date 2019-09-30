'Very valuable' 17th century Ardee chalice recovered after 21 years

Gardaí in Ardee have recovered a very valuable stolen 17th Century Chalice that was taken during a burglary in Ardee town, 21 years ago in 1998.

During the same year, the safe that the chalice was stolen from was located in Tallaght without the contents. The Chalice remained stolen until this week.

The Chalice was advertised to be auctioned in Dublin City during the week, and Gardaí in Ardee were alerted to the auction and the property was seized by Gardaí in Dublin. The recovered Chalice was taken back to Ardee where it was positively identified.

Gardaí continue to investigate all the circumstances of the burglary that occurred in 1998. Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of the Chalice since 1998, are asked to contact Ardee Garda station on 041 - 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.