Deaths in Louth - Monday September 30 2019

The death has occurred of Tommy McGrory of Windy Ridge, Sea Road, Castlebellingham



In his 85th year, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Tommy, beloved husband of Bernadette (née McKeown) and loving father of Fiona, Seán and Ian.

Predeceased by his brothers Frank, George and Paddy, sisters Lilly, Sheila, Maureen and Nan, cousins Pappy and Tommy Kierans.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, sons, daughters-in-law Dee, Margaret and Pauline, grandchildren Shane, Ciara and Aaron, brother Micheál, cousins Hughie and Jimmy Kierans, sisters-in-law Ann McGrory, the late Maura Hughes, Ann Elliott, Brigid McKenna, Margaret Sands, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Betty O'Keeffe (née Matthews) of St. Mark's Terrace, Drogheda, Louth

Peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfeckin, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband George, son Peter and sister Mary.

Beloved mother of Pat, George, Martin and Brian. Betty will be sadly missed by her sons, sister Cassie, daughters-in-law Ursula, Linda, Maggie and Kirsten, her nine grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Watson's Funeral Directors, Dyer St., Drogheda, on Monday September 30 from 6-8pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, 1st October, at 2pm in St. Mary's Church, James St., followed by burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May she rest in peace



The death has occurred of Marie Cassidy (née McElarney) of Seafield Lawns, Dundalk, Louth



On Friday September 27, 2019, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, Predeceased by her parents Hugh and Kitty, Beloved wife of Peadar and dear mum of Hugh, James, Peter, Ken, Sonia and Jacqueline.

Marie will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, brothers Joe, Peter, Brendan and Paul, sisters Stasia Sherry and Ann Rogers, sons in-law Paul, David, daughters in-law Tina, Lisa, Bernadette and Eiaine, 17 grandchildren, great-grand-daughter, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home, Seafield Lawns, from Saturday evening 5pm to 9pm and Sunday 11am to 8pm. Removal on Monday afternoon to St, Patrick's Cathedral, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to The Birches, Dundalk.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Frances McNeill of Dublin Road, Drogheda, Louth

In the exceptional care of the staff and management of Moorehall Lodge Nursing Home, Drogheda. Sadly missed by her niece Mary Donnelly and nephews John and Malachy Callan, Tony, Paddy and Niall Mc Neill, their spouses, and relatives and friends who always supported Frances in every possible time of need.

Reposing from 5-7pm on Monday, 30th September, in Moorehall Lodge Nursing Home, Drogheda.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday, 1st October, in St. Mary's Church, James St, Drogheda. Burial afterwards in Church of the Assumption Cemetery, Tullyallen.

May she rest in peace