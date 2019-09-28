LOUTH WEATHER: 'Powerful' Hurricane Lorenzo 'heading towards Ireland'

Local weather expert Louth Weather has given an update on the developing situation regarding what is now the largest and most power hurricane so far this season - Hurricane Lorenzo - which is now barreling towards Ireland and set to land on Thursday night.

In an update on Facebook this morning, Louth Weather added that it will be "interesting to watch how this one develops":

"It has strengthened to a category 4 hurricane with sustained wind speeds of 140mph. It has become the largest and most powerful hurricane so far east in The Atlantic.

"Today it turns NE and while charts up to yesterday had it tracking more towards Iceland, the latest charts show it heading directly towards Ireland, reaching us on Thursday night. It will of course weaken by then but it will still be interesting to watch how this one develops.