Dundalk man organising fundraiser in memory of brother and friend who both passed away from heart failure

Dundalk man Paul McArdle has been working hard organising a fundraiser in memory of his late brother Jim McArdle and friend Willie Clarke.

Both men suffered an early passing due to heart failure, JJ (Jim) 25 years ago and Willie 10 years ago - so quite a big anniversary for both.

Well-known around the town and usually remembered by some kind of gathering, Paul decided to try and really mark it by raising money for a good cause this year while also raising awareness for men’s health. Willie was only 45 and JJ 44 when they passed away, far too early in Paul’s mind, possibly something that could have been avoided with early health checks.

Paul is selling admission tickets, advertising space and getting races sponsored for the greyhound race night on Saturday 26th October with all profits going to his chosen local charity, The Birches.

"On the death of a friend, we should consider that the fates through confidence have devolved on us the task of a double living, that we have henceforth to fulfil the promise of our friends’ life, also in our own, to the world" - Henry David Thoreau

Contact Paul for more information or to get involved on 087 6660094

Tickets are also available from Niall Gallagher’s shop in Fatima.

The JJ & Willie 25/10 Race Night at Dundalk Stadium in aid of The Birches Alzheimer Day Care Centre Dundalk on Saturday 26th October 2019.